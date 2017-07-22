In pictures: Forest Bridge pupils showcase art therapy work

Illustrations and art work created by pupils was showcased at Forest Bridge School on Thursday, July 13.
The special school for children with autism displayed work the pupils had made in art therapy sessions.
Art therapy allows children to express feelings they might not be able to say in words.
Charlotte Davis, an art psychotherapist who delivers sessions at the school based in Chiltern Road, said: “Forest Bridge School’s first art exhibition focuses on bringing art work made within classes and art made in art therapy together.
“It is celebration of pupil’s creative processes and an opportunity for pupils to be proud of their achievements.
“During this school year, art lessons were focused on exploring pupil’s interests and imagination combined with techniques and art concepts. The results are these outstanding pieces.”
