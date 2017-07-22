In pictures: Art by older people goes on show at Norden Farm

The first quarter of a craft programme for older people has been ‘life changing’ for some of its participants.

SocialArts was started by Norden Farm in January and secured two years worth of funding from The Rothschild Foundation.

A group of about 16 regulars meets every Monday and on Sunday their first exhibition closed.

The arts centre uses People to Places, which picks people up from their homes ensuring they can get to the weekly sessions.

On show for more than a week were sculptures, paintings and a collaborative textile piece.

So far about 45 people have taken part in SocialArts sessions.

Education manager at Norden Farm Robyn Bunyan said: "The feedback has been phenomenal. One of our participants has told us it has changed her life.

“She was quite isolated in her home but by being part of the group her confidence has grown.

“We initially created it because we want to be there for the whole community.”

There is currently a waiting list but anyone interested can call Robyn on 01628 682563.