Runners urged to sign up to Maidenhead half marathon

Runners looking to get a new personal best are urged to sign up to Maidenhead’s seventh half marathon.

The 13-mile flat course across Maidenhead town centre and Cookham will take place on Sunday, September 3.

Last year more than 2,000 people tackled the two-lap course, organised by Purple Patch Running, and thousands of residents cheered them on.

Chris Donald, director of Purple Patch Running, said: “This will be our seventh year and we hope the town really gets behind it again.

“We have a local sponsor Shanly Homes, and we are supporting local charity Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

“I think people enjoy Maidenhead half because it’s very flat for runners looking to get a good time, and it’s scenic.

“This is a very lovely area, and there are no cars on the roads.”

This year the route will begin from 9.30am in St Ives Road before heading out along the river for two laps around north Maidenhead and Cookham before returning through Kidwells Park and the High Street to the finish line.

The family fun run will also be returning.

The 1.5 mile event is starting at 9.35am, which gives everyone the chance to take part – including youngsters.

Everyone that competes will get a medal and there is no age restriction on the family fun run.

Purple Patch Running is also looking for volunteers to help on the day.

The marathon costs £35 to enter, and runners must sign up before Sunday, August 27.

Visit www.purplepatchrunning.com for more information.

Contact info@purplepatchrunning.com or call 07740554190 if you are able to volunteer at the event.