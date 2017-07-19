Virgin Holidays closes its doors in Maidenhead town centre

A town centre travel agent has closed its doors after five years.
Virgin Holidays, which opened at Providence Place in 2012, shut its doors on Sunday.
Residents looking to book a getaway with the firm will now have to go to High Wycombe.
A spokeswoman from Virgin Holidays told the Advertiser: “We continually review our retail network and have opted to close our Maidenhead store, directing existing customers to the nearby High Wycombe store located in House of Fraser.”
She added: “We have recently announced a multi-million pound refresh of our House of Fraser concession stores, and are confident that customers will have an improved shopping experience in these award-winning stores.”
