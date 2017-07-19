Listed mansion at BCA hit by flooding

It is business as usual after flooding struck the Grade I-listed mansion at the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) last night (Tuesday).

Firefighters from Maidenhead were called to the college in Burchetts Green at about 9pm following heavy rain and helped move some equipment to prevent damage.

All four floors of Hall Place, as well as the basement, were damaged along with the separate Clock Cottage, which is also listed.

The college has wanted to carry out repairs to the damaged roof of the mansion for some time but has not had the money.

Staff that live on site and principal Gillian May, who lives 15 minutes away, were quickly on hand to help out with the clear up efforts.

“The good news is it was nowhere near the student accommodation,” said Mrs May.

“The fire service were absolutely tremendous, and we have had people on site helping out with the clear up.

“Unfortunately because we are struggling financially when we have an incident like this we are vulnerable.”

The building is mostly used for conferencing and, with some mopping up, will be used for a Royal Borough event today.

“BCA has a way of picking herself up,” added Gillian.

It is not yet known what the cost is of the damage is, but it is being dealt with by the college’s insurers.