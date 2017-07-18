Claires Court pupils wade in to help with waterways clearance

On Wednesday pupils from Claires Court School were given a break from normal lessons to take their learning outside of the classroom and into the community.

Working with the Maidenhead Waterways Restoration Group, year 10 pupils helped to open up some of the water channels in the area.

It was part of an activity week for pupils in years seven to 10, focused on developing new skills and instilling further the Claires Court values and learning essentials such as responsibility, collaboration and risk-taking - with activities ranging from camps and bush-craft to river safaris, dragon boating, circus skills, team-building days and much more.

Academic principal James Wilding said: "The pupils really embraced the project and made a worthwhile contribution to the wider community.

"Wading in the water they tackled the tall reeds with gusto and cut back the overgrown bushes, before hauling out the cut wood and assembling huge piles of weeds on the river bank."

Senior girl Veja Kaulinyte said: “The clearing the waterways was absolutely brilliant. Although it was hard work, we were surprised by how much we cleared.

"It was a different way to do something for the community.”