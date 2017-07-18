St Edmund Campion says farewell to deputy headteacher

It is all change at St Edmund Campion Primary School next term as the deputy headteacher will be leaving after 18 years.

From September, Sandra Barry will be joining St Mary's Catholic Primary School to become headteacher and Jennifer Camp-Overy will take over her role as deputy at St Edmund Campion in Atlwood Road.

Sandra said: "I'm excited for the change and getting to know a whole school full of children and teachers.

"I will miss all the musicals at St Edmund Campion, over the Christmas period we always put on shows, I love the singing."

When asked why it was important she moved to a local school, she said: "Local education means making sure local children have as many opportunities as they can and having a go at things they have never had the chance to do before. It's about learning and living."

Headteacher Tricia Opalko said: "She's been the year six teacher for years and the children absolutely adore her. She's very popular.

"She will be a loss because she has been with us for 18 years."