Customer accuses Sainsbury's staff member of using homophobic slur

A customer has complained to Sainsbury’s about its King Street store after claiming he overheard a staff member call a customer a ‘f**king faggot’.

Jack Browne complained to the supermarket on its Facebook page on Wednesday night about the alleged homophobic incident.

In screenshots sent to the Advertiser, he said: “Shocked to hear your manager at Maidenhead local store (opposite the train station) call a customer a ‘f**king faggot’.

“And then to tell me it’s not offensive and that it was said in a ‘joke way’.

“Then to ask me what ‘derogatory’ means when I called him out on it.

“Absolutely disgusting and I won’t be going back. I advise others to stay clear too. I expect immediate action.”

Sainsbury’s replied to Jack’s post and said they had spoken to the store manager and said a ‘thorough investigation’ had been launched and they would take appropriate action.

However, Jack replied to this and called out the supermarket for not taking any of his details.

He said: “The fact you’ve not taken any of my details only shows you’re not willing to listen to what I have to say. How can I take your word through a Facebook comment that this will be rectified? Doesn’t look like I’ll receive any sort of apology from the bigot does it! Disgraceful.”

A spokeswoman from Sainsbury’s said: “We do not tolerate discrimination in any form and are already conducting a full investigation.”