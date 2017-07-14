Customer accuses Sainsbury's staff member of using homophobic slur

A customer has complained to Sainsbury’s about its King Street store after claiming he overheard a staff member call a customer a ‘f**king faggot’.
Jack Browne complained to the supermarket on its Facebook page on Wednesday night about the alleged homophobic incident.
In screenshots sent to the Advertiser, he said: “Shocked to hear your manager at Maidenhead local store (opposite the train station) call a customer a ‘f**king faggot’.
“And then to tell me it’s not offensive and that it was said in a ‘joke way’.
“Then to ask me what ‘derogatory’ means when I called him out on it.
“Absolutely disgusting and I won’t be going back. I advise others to stay clear too. I expect immediate action.”
Sainsbury’s replied to Jack’s post and said they had spoken to the store manager and said a ‘thorough investigation’ had been launched and they would take appropriate action.
However, Jack replied to this and called out the supermarket for not taking any of his details.
He said: “The fact you’ve not taken any of my details only shows you’re not willing to listen to what I have to say. How can I take your word through a Facebook comment that this will be rectified? Doesn’t look like I’ll receive any sort of apology from the bigot does it! Disgraceful.”
A spokeswoman from Sainsbury’s said: “We do not tolerate discrimination in any form and are already conducting a full investigation.”
