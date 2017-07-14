Braywick Court School celebrates 'outstanding' first Ofsted report

A proud headteacher has praised the dedication of staff following an ‘outstanding’ first Ofsted report.

Braywick Court School opened in 2014 and on Tuesday the free school’s first inspection report was published.

It secured ‘outstanding’ ratings in all categories.

Headteacher Gemma Donnelly said: “Our Ofsted report clearly shows that we have happy children and happy staff who enjoy learning and love coming to school every day.

“The balance between this and high academic outcomes can be a challenge to achieve, so is something to be proud of.

“I am pleased that the dedication of staff and families has been recognised.”

The glowing report praises the work of the school’s leaders and teaching staff.

It states that incidents of poor behaviour from pupils are rare and children are confident discussing how to deal with bullying.

The report adds: “Pupils are exceptionally well motivated and keen to learn.

“They display exemplary behaviour in lessons and around the school, including in the dining hall, where they use cutlery well and tidy up after themselves.”

Under areas to improve, inspectors said the school should continue to ‘implement school plans to develop the skills of teaching assistants’.

Braywick Court is part of the Bellevue Place Education Trust (BPET), which runs six other schools in London.

Chairman of trustees for BPET Claire Delaney thanked the staff for ‘making our vision a reality’.

The school is currently based at Riverside Primary School in West Dean, off Cookham Road, Maidenhead.

It currently has 90 pupils up to year two and will grow to full capacity by September 2020 as it takes on new children in reception each year.

The trust is redeveloping what was formerly Winbury School in Hibbert Road, Bray, but plans faced setbacks at the end of June.

The construction company pulled out due to increased costs meaning the school will be at Riverside for up to another two years.