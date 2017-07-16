BCA student wins three medals at World Transplant Games

A young athlete has just returned from the World Transplant Games with a gold medal in badminton doubles and two bronze medals.

Stuart Robbins, who had a bowel transplant in 2009, competed in the games which were held in Malaga, Spain. The world sports competition aims to raise awareness about organ donation and is held every two years.

The 18-year-old from Pinkneys Green, who studies sport at BCA College, said he was proud of his achievement.

He said: “I won a bronze in table tennis, a bronze in badminton singles and a gold medal in badminton doubles.

“I have been training after college all year and hopefully I will be selected again.”

When asked what advice he would give to other young athletes with organ transplants, he said: “Just do a sport that you enjoy and make it fun.”

Stuart also celebrated his 18th birthday at the event and will now head to North Lanarkshire where he will compete in both badminton and table tennis at the British Transplant Games.

His father, Paul Robbins said: “We were all very proud of Stuart.

“I would encourage everyone to sign up as an organ donor because that’s what it’s all about.”

The games took place from Sunday, June 25 until Saturday, July 1.