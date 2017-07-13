Theresa May marks one year as Prime Minister

It was exactly a year ago today (Thursday) that Theresa May MP entered Number 10 as Prime Minister for the first time, accompanied by husband Philip.

Less than a fortnight later she was back in her constituency, making a surprise appearance at Maidenhead Festival where she stopped to take selfies with young festival goers and heard Kevin Cruise perform Dancing Queen – one of her favourite songs, according to her interview on Desert Island Discs.

In August the PM visited York Stream to see the progress in the restoration of Maidenhead’s waterways. She said the regeneration of the town was important and the waterways were a huge advantage.

Mrs May has visited many schools in the last year, including St Mary’s Catholic Primary, Furze Platt Senior, Woodlands Park Primary, Highfield Prep and Newlands.

In September she presented prizes for the Maidenhead and Me art competition and prizes for the Twyford Charity Family Fun Run.

She has also visited many charities including Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Guide Dogs for the Blind, SportsAble and the annual charities fair.

In October she hit the headlines after the Government backed plans for Heathrow to expand with a third runway, a decision which is controversial in her constituency.

December was an exciting month for three children picked as the winners of Mrs May’s annual Christmas card competition. The tradition sees young people send designs for the card to the Advertiser, before the MP visits ’Tiser Towers to judge the winners.

The Advertiser received hundreds of entries – many which included designs featuring Larry the No.10 cat – and the winners were invited to Downing Street to meet the PM and switch on the Christmas lights.

The New Year began with the PM donning blue plastic foot covers to cheer on swimmers at Maidenhead Swimarathon. Photos by the Advertiser’s Ian Longthorne from the event made a splash on the front cover of Private Eye.

In March the PM wore a pair of red kitten heels which were later auctioned to raise money for BBC’s Comic Relief.

Just days after being spotted marshalling at the annual Easter 10 run, Mrs May called a snap general election, to be held on Thursday, June 8.

Local visits during the election campaign included a talk at GSK and an exclusive interview with the Advertiser.

During the interview she spoke about important local issues, including expansion of Lowbrook Academy and of Heathrow Airport, and the greenbelt.

She said: “Obviously, becoming Prime Minister meant I had to look at the national interest in terms of the airport expansion.

“We’d already accepted as a government that South-east airport capacity needed to expand and, looking at all the studies and reviews, it was clear that the preference was for Heathrow.”

Discussing education, Mrs May said she believed expanding the free school movement had ‘been very effective in Maidenhead’.

She added: “I want every child to have a good school place, and that’s why I want to see a diversity of provision, and I think that’s important.

“I think we’ve already seen more children in good or outstanding schools as a result of opening it up to free schools, allowing more academies to be introduced.”

Twelve candidates stood against the PM at the election, including the ‘intergalactic’ Lord Buckethead, who some would say was the true star of the election night.

Although Mrs May won by a majority of 26,000, the Conservative party did not a gain a majority overall and the pressure was on for her to reach a deal with the DUP.

The controversial decision has led to calls on the PM to resign, though at the minute it looks like she is going nowhere.

Since the election she has visited Charvil Village Fair and officially opened new railway sidings at Maidenhead Railway Station.