Timbertown registration to take place tomorrow

A summer highlight which involves youngsters building huts from scrap timber before watching them burn down returns to Maidenhead next month.

Timbertown, now in its 34th year, will be held on the Town Moor during the August bank holiday weekend and registration will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

More than 200 children are expected to take part in the four-day event, which gives them the chance to learn new skills and make new friends.

Harrie Hayward, one of the organisers, said: “This year’s theme is ‘at the beach’ so the children will be making beach huts from scrap timber and wood pallets.

“On the first day they will be building huts, on the second day they paint and decorate them. The third day is our games day and on the fourth day they watch the huts get burnt down.”

Children are put in mixed groups ranging from six to 11-year-olds.

Harrie said: “We have children that come back year after year and we’re now seeing the children who have grown up come back as helpers, or bringing their own children. We’re on the second or third generation now.”

The event also relies on volunteers to assist the children over the four days and no experience is required.

Registration for this year’s event will take place at Desborough College in Shoppenhangers Road from 9-11am.

This is the only opportunity to register for the event which costs £30.

If you can volunteer at the event contact timber. town@yahoo.co.uk