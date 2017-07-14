In pictures: Pupils star in end of term productions

Capes and dreamcoats were the outfits of choice as youngsters trod the boards for a series of end of school term productions.

Youngsters at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, in Cookham Road, Maidenhead, took to the stage for a production of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat on Tuesday and and Wednesday.

Children at Knowl Hill Church of England Academy, in Bath Road, had been seized by similar inspiration and also performed the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic on Thursday, July 6.

Headteacher Nichole Bourner said: “The children performed amazingly and it was a really wonderful event. We’ve been doing it for a few years now, this was the third whole school production we’ve done, and it really helps the children grow in confidence.”

Children at Wessex Primary School, in St Adrians Close, Maidenhead, also performed in the Amazing Adventures of Superstan on Monday, July 3, and Thursday, July 6, the tale of a young boy who dreams of becoming a superhero and becomes one to save his town from an evil villain.