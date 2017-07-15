Oldfield orienteering team crowned county champions

A team of schoolchildren found their way to gold at a Berkshire-wide competition.

On Thursday, July 6, pupils from Oldfield Primary School went head-to-head with other children from year five and six from across the county.

They took part in the orienteering competition at the Berkshire School Games at Bisham Abbey.

The team had to work in pairs and had won the first heat of the competition at Desborough College in May.

Their times got faster as the day went on, with the best time being clocked by Siena Brancato and Phoebe Forward.

Sports teacher Fran Hodge said: “The team were well prepared for the event and they showed the rest of the county, and all the organisers, how much they had learnt.”