Altwood School students showcase their artwork

Oil paintings, life drawing and mixed media art was on show at the exhibition showcase for students at Altwood School on Thursday, July 6.

GCSE and A-level students studying art, media and design had the opportunity to show off what they had been working on in the summer term.

Julia Bullworthy head of art said: “This year’s Visual Arts Exhibition has been a real success with many staff, students and parents visiting.

“The art, media, photography and product design work on display has been of the highest standard and our sixth form students worked really hard to put the exhibition of work on display taking charge of the publicity and layout of the exhibition.”

Adam Atkinson-Young, head of technology said: “The product design work has gone from strength to strength at Altwood with some exciting lamp designs beautifully made in a range of materials."