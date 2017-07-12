Maidenhead Town Show ready to return in September

A celebration of the creativity and skills of Maidonians returns this September.

The Maidenhead Show, on Saturday, September 16, will take over the library, Waterways Amphitheatre and the town hall lawns.

There will be a range of crafts, arts, performances, buskers, local food and drink and the popular dog show on offer.

Anyone is welcome to enter classic show classes including best Victoria sponge and largest vegetable, which will be judged by local experts.

The show has run for three years and is supported by the Craft Coop.

A spokesman for the shop said: “Craft Coop are committed to making this year’s show the best yet, and with support from RBWM, the libraries service, Enjoy Maidenhead, a range of community groups, talented locals and a team of willing volunteers everything is on track for a wonderful show.”

This year the library is expected to be busy as it coincides with the last day of the Summer Reading Challenge.

The food court will be located under the library’s old pine tree and will include picnic food, Prosecco and soft drinks served by the Narrative Café, a beer tent and food stalls.

Picnic tables will be set on the town hall lawns in viewing distance of the buskers’ stage.

Residents and charities will be selling their goods around the library with a percentage of profits going towards Pets As Therapy, a charity based in High Wycombe.

It matches volunteer pets and their owners with care homes, hospitals and schools in visits designed to help tackle loneliness, improve health and wellbeing and aid engagement with education.

For more details and information about sponsorship packages call Deborah Jones on 07742 714971 or email Deborah.jones@craftcoop.co.uk