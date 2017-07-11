Beloved Top Pet 2017 winner passes away

A beloved dog who won the Advertiser’s Top Pet 2017 competition has sadly lost his battle with cancer.

Shevrik the Border Collie died at Summerleaze Veterinary Hospital on Monday, June 8 after being diagnosed with lymphoma in April last year.

The four-year-old’s owners, Peter Bluck and Mariam Khayrutdinova, said their pet had been ‘like the child of the family’.

Peter, of Juniper Drive, said: “He had this crazy, weird obsession with singing. He used to play self-accompanied by squeaking his toy with one paw and singing along.

“One Christmas we even joked to my parents that we’d made them a CD called Shevrik’s Christmas Carols.”

Shevrik’s favourite songs to sing along to ranged from Adele’s power ballad Hello to the rock sounds of Deep Purple. He even had his own passport which included stamps from 12 European countries he had visited.

But nothing made him happier than when he was playing his beloved water games with his doting owners.

Shevrik, who died shortly after voting for the competition began, was a clear winner, polling around a third of the total number of votes cast.