Firefighters tackle two large rubbish fires at abandoned travellers' site

Piles of burning rubbish in a recently abandoned travellers' site by Summerleaze Lake were put out by firefighters yesterday evening (Sunday).
Two fire engines from Maidenhead fire station were called to the lake off Summerleaze Road at about 6.10pm.
Firefighter Alex Stevenson said there were two 'fairly large rubbish fires' which they spent about an hour putting out.
"It was quite a state down there now, there's rubbish everywhere," he added.
Thames Valley Police was also in attendance.
