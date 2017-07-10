'Toddleathon' raises cash for Reuben's Fight

Toddlers were put through their paces at Desborough College on Saturday to raise money for a brave three-year-old battling a rare form of cancer.

The Shoppenhangers Road school hosted a sponsored 'Toddleathon' to help the family of Reuben Virdee, from Furze Platt, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in December 2016.

The day, organised by a group of mothers from Henley, saw youngsters toddling and skipping laps around the sports field as well as dancing.

The event also included face painting, games, food stands, toy stalls and more.

Reuben's mum Jessica and dad Kulwan hope to raise £250,000 for drug treatment in America which will help prevent a relapse once Reuben is in remission.

About £168,000 has been raised so far through several fundraisers.

Laura said: "Every week there's something else, it's really lovely to be able to focus on what everyone's doing rather than what's happening."

Reuben has recently had stem cells removed at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital which will be used to aid his recovery after six weeks of chemotherapy, starting next week.

Laura added: "It's really nice to be able to come out and do things like this as a family with all our close friends just before we go in for an intensive summer."

Visit www.gofundme.com/xtkdkh4y-reubens-fight to donate.