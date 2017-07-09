The week in pictures: July 1-7

A festival of football was on show at Braywick Park as Maidenhead Boys & Girls FC hosted its annual six-a-side tournament.

A mixture of art and photography went on show at an end-of-year exhibition at Cox Green School on Tuesday.

Next announced it would be leaving the shopping centres in both Maidenhead and Slough in the autumn.

Young maths competitors battled it out on Monday afternoon as part of a school numeracy challenge at the Holiday Inn in Maidenhead.

Six months of organising paid off as hundreds of parents and children flocked to St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School’s annual fun day.

Gin lovers basked in the sun and enjoyed a tipple at Maidenhead’s first Gin in the Park on Sunday.

A community carnival returned to Cippenham on Saturday for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The Kaffirs of Cookham Dean raised more than £800 for good causes at the group’s annual pig roast on Saturday.