The week in pictures: July 1-7

80% of our profits go back into the community
The latest news, sport, entertainment, jobs, motors and property from the Maidenhead Advertiser, covering East Berkshire and South Bucks.
Have we taken a picture of you? Click here
SEARCH
featured businesses:
Reporter:
Staff reporters
10:30AM, Sunday 09 July 2017
Comments
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Most Shared
Most Commented
Photo courtesy of Transport for London
Photo Galleries
standard
OLD WINDSOR 128237
Old Windsor Carnival. The procession theme is tv programmes.
MAIDENHEAD 128344
Gin in the Park, a gin event which is being hosted for the very first time. Guards Club Park Guards Club Road,Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 128303
Tejas Andhale 9, Mani Vijay 9, Samanyu Shakari 9. Furze Platt Junior School, Playing fields, Oaken Grove. Summer fair showcasing Junior school talent through gym, comedy, singing and dancing)
MAIDENHEAD 128308
L-R Jack Atkins 5, Lucas Turner 5, Charlie Robertson 7, Jessica Atkins 7, Ben Robertson 3. Thrift Wood, Ockwells Park, Maidenhead. Official opening of Thrift Wood extension to Ockwells Park. Event includes Mini-Beast Hunting.
MAIDENHEAD 128376
Pat Kirby - The John Guest Memorial Trophy tournament between Desborough BC, Maidenhead Thicket BC aand Maidenhead Town BC - Photo: Emma Sheppard - 9/7/17
MAIDENHEAD 128372
Fundraising event for Reubens Fight at Desborough College, Maidenhead - Photo: Emma Sheppard - 8/7/17
SLOUGH 128370
Slough RFC team - Slough RFC's 13th annual Slough 7s festival - Photo: Emma Sheppard - 8/7/17
COOKHAM 128373
Furze Platt Beavers having their annual sleepover - Photo: Emma Sheppard - 8/7/17
Charity Events
Galleries of local charity events. To search for a specific photo, please use the reference number printed in the newspaper caption.
Her Majesty the Queen
View Her Majesty the Queen in our local galleries. To search for a specific photo, please use the reference number printed in the newspaper caption.
Theresa May
Pictures of the Prime Minister, Theresa May. To search for a specific photo, please use the reference number printed in the newspaper caption.
My First Class
View My First Class galleries. To search for a specific photo, please enter the reference number from the newspaper caption into the search field above.
Galleries from Slough and its surrounding villages. To search for a specific photo, please use the reference number printed in the newspaper caption.
Galleries from Marlow and its surrounding villages. To search for a specific photo, please use the reference number printed in the newspaper caption.
Galleries from Windsor and its surrounding villages. To search for a specific photo, please use the reference number printed in the newspaper caption.
Galleries from Maidenhead and its surrounding villages. To search for a specific photo, please use the reference number printed in the newspaper caption.
Hockey
Maidenhead Hockey Club, Marlow Hockey Club, Slough Hockey Club, Windsor Hockey club and more...
Bowls
Desborough Bowling Club, Maidenhead Town Bowls Club, Slough Bowls Club, Windsor & Eton Bowling Club and more...
Football
Maidenhead Utd FC, Windsor FC, Slough Town FC, Burnham FC, Marlow FC, Flackwell Heath FC, Wycombe Wanderers and more...
Rugby
Maidenhead RFC, Marlow RFC, Windsor RFC, Slough RFC, Phoenix RFC, Drifters RFC and more...
Top Ten Articles
Maidenhead will always have a place in my internal-bodily-fluid-pumping organ.
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved