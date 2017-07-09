In pictures: Multi-sport tournament held at Furze Platt Junior School

A multi-sport tournament was held for pupils who haven’t had the chance to represent their school in competitive sport this year.

About 70 youngsters battled it out at Furze Platt Junior School and showed off their sporting prowess in activities including netball, rounders, target throwing and tennis.

Pupils from St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School, All Saints Junior School and Furze Platt Junior School were divided into teams of 10.

Certificates and medals were then handed out to everyone who took part at the event on Monday, June 26.

Becky Tisshaw, PE co-ordinator at Furze Platt, said: “My aim is to make sure that every child takes part in a sporting competition by the end of the year.

“We want to do our best and encourage as many children as possible to get involved in competitive sport.”