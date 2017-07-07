Veteran hockey player to feature in fly-on-the-wall documentary

A veteran hockey player is to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary exposing the inner sanctums of the nation’s sports clubs.

Ramesh Gangotra, who runs Thames Valley Sports, in St Marks Crescent, is due to appear in new show The Dressing Room when it visits the Indian Gymkhana Club, in Osterley, London, where he is captain of one of the hockey teams.

The 68-year-old has been playing the sport since he was a student in Salford in 1965.

He said: “We had to act normal, so we go into the changing rooms and have a chat and a catch-up and we have some banter – although I hope they haven’t translated all of that.”

He added: “It was a really good experience.

“The club is over 100 years old and it’s very family orientated, there’s members who have been there for years playing with their children and grandchildren.”

The series began on Freeview TV channel W on Wednesday, June 14, and Indian Gymkhana is expected to feature in episode six on Wednesday, July 19.