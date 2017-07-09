Town hall dance led to 60 years of marriage for Maidenhead couple

A romance which began at a dance evening at Maidenhead’s old Town Hall has turned into 60 years of marriage.

Margaret and Peter Hatch, of Mallow Park, met one weekend at the High Street building when Peter had been taking a break from his job at RAF Melksham, in Wiltshire.

They soon started dating and on June 29, 1957, they tied the knot at St Luke’s Church in Norfolk Road.

A honeymoon in Jersey beckoned for the couple after their big day and after saving for a house of their own, they bought a place in Marlow for just over £3,000.

They lived there for 18 years before moving to Mallow Park where they have been for 40 years.

Peter, 82, said: “We just muddled along together. It was work, buy a house, the routine things of life.

“The 60 years has flown by, it’s all about give and take.”

Peter went on to work at Formica, in Lower Cookham Road, for 18 years while his wife had stints at a jewellery workshop at Biggs in Maidenhead and a jewellers in Marlow.

They have two children, Angela, 51, and Richard, 48.

They celebrated their landmark on Friday, June 30 by spending an evening with family and friends at the New Inn in Knowl Hill.