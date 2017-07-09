Pets Corner: Dilly, Daisy and Lily at CLAWS

Meet the stars of the CLAWS 20th anniversary video.

Dilly (described as the Diana Dors of the cat world by the reporter who filmed the video), and Daisy, right, both now 21 years old, and Lily, aged 17, came to CLAWS when their owners were no longer able to care for them. They are in good health and remarkably active for their age. They love to be cuddled and enjoy being groomed.

If you would like to make a donation towards their care please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline on 01189 341699.

Watch the video below.