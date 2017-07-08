Prime Minister officially unveils £4.5m railway sidings

Prime Minister Theresa May says the early delivery of new railway sidings in Maidenhead shows what people can achieve when they put their heads together.

The Maidenhead MP unveiled a plaque on Friday, June 30, to mark the official opening of the new £4.5million project which has been installed as part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

The sidings will provide a storage area for Great Western Railway’s (GWR) new electric train fleet. GWR says they will ease congestion and allow the company to introduce three new eight-carriage Electrostar trains.

The sidings have been delivered 18 months early, with electrification between Maidenhead and London Paddington also being completed this year.

Mrs May told workers during the opening ceremony: “I do know a little bit about the electrification of this line because I live right next to Sonning Cutting and for the past couple of years there’s been times when I’ve been woken in the middle of the night.

“But it’s all for a good cause and that good cause is something that’s going to benefit my constituents here in Maidenhead through the service that they get, the reliability they get and the comfort they get.

“This is a fantastic story for what we can do when people come together, put their heads together and say, let’s do it faster.”

Mark Langman, route managing director for Network Rail, told the Advertiser: “The biggest challenge of building this project is we still have to move all of these passengers while we’re building it.”

He described it as a bit like conducting open heart surgery on a patient while they were awake.

“There has been some disruption to passengers but we’ve always promised it will be worth it and I think what we’ve delivered demonstrates that,” he said.