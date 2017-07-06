Royal Borough Local Plan advances to next stage

The next phase of the Royal Borough’s local plan process has begun, which will allow residents to comment further on the development document.

Representations about the plan’s legal and technical soundness can be submitted to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government as part of the Regulation 19 stage.

The Borough Local Plan will guide development and infrastructure building for the next two decades.

It will be available in buildings across the Royal Borough and online until Friday, August 25.

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), cabinet member for planning, said: “Over the next two months copies of the Borough Local Plan will be available across the borough for residents and stakeholders to inspect and scrutinise.

“This plan is a hugely important document that will help to us to build a borough for everyone and protect the borough against opportunistic and inappropriate developments.

“After a lot of hard work over the last few years, Regulation 19 allows comments on the technical and legal soundness of the plan before it is submitted to the Secretary of State.”

The public can comment on whether the Borough Local Plan meets the objectively assessed need for housing and employment land, and if it will achieve sustainable development.

Residents may also comment on whether the plan is the best strategy when compared with reasonable alternatives, if it will be deliverable over the plan’s timeline, and if it is consistent with national planning policy.

After the Regulation 19 phase ends, valid representations will be submitted to the Secretary of State for approval, and a planning inspector will be appointed for the examination.

If the planning inspector agrees to the plan, it will go back to council for final approval and adoption.

A hard copy will be available in parish offices and every library in the borough, and residents wanting to take parts home can print them off.

A full copy can be provided to residents who show their Advantage Card at a library, where they can leave their contact details and return to collect it within three – five working days.

Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk/blp to view and comment on the plan.