Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel calls for an end to police funding cuts

The Police and Crime Panel called for an end to cuts in police funding at its annual meeting last month.

The panel scrutinises and supports the work of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Anthony Stansfeld, whose job it is to ensure Thames Valley Police runs effectively.

Cllr Trevor Egleton (Cons, Stoke Poges), of South Bucks District Council, who chairs the panel, said: “Despite continuing pressure on resources, the performance of Thames Valley Police has remained high, which can be evidenced by HMIC (Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary) reports and crime is still reasonably low compared to other areas in the country.

“The panel, however, agrees that there should be no further cuts to police funding.”

See www.thamesvalleypcp.org.uk for more information.

The meeting was at Aylesbury Vale District Council, Gatehouse Road, on June 16.