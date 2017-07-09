Impressive medals haul for young Claires Court athletes

Athletes from Claires Court brought home an impressive medal haul as part of a team representing London West at the ISA National Championships.

Held at the Alexandra Stadium in Birmingham last month, the pupils collected an astonishing 45 medals and helped secure national success for their team in what were very hot and sticky conditions.

The Senior Girls fielded an impressively strong team with all eight coming back with medals – eight gold and six silver.

Four boys out of five won medals for Senior Boys and a total of seven for the trophy cabinet.

The haul included several stand-out individual performances in the triple jump, long jump, hurdles and the relay.

Jo Cox, head of PE at Claires Court Girls, said, “Once again, our pupils have been excellent ambassadors for the school and athletics, showing exceptional teamwork, competitive spirit and camaraderie throughout the event. The group must be congratulated for their fantastic contribution to the final result, and the massive number of medals brought back to school.”