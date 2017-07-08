Year Two pupils take on maths challenge in Maidenhead

Young maths competitors battled it out on Monday afternoon as part of a school numeracy challenge.

Held at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane, the Mighty Mathemagical Competition was won by a team from St Michaels C of E Primary School, based in School Road, Sunninghill.

The three team members were awarded a trophy, which was sponsored by Goyals to commemorate the Bridge Street school clothes shop’s 50th anniversary – as well as gold medals, certificates and book vouchers.

Pupils from White Waltham CE Academy, in Waltham Road, picked up silver medals while the team from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, in Cookham Road, took bronze.

A total of 42 Year 2 pupils from across 18 primary schools in the borough took part in the maths problem-solving competition, which was funded and led by the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames, and co-sponsored by the Royal Borough, Goyals and the Holiday Inn.

The Mayor of the Royal Borough, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury), who attended the event, said: “Children will need maths skills in addition to literacy skills in their adult life, so it is important to have opportunities for children to challenge themselves.”