In pictures: Teams battle it out in summer Cracker Challenge

Teams battled it out in football, volleyball and rounders at the Advertiser’s summer Cracker Challenge on Thursday.

The winning team was One Hit Wonders from Shanly Homes North London, which also had a team come joint second with the Advertiser.

The event, which was run in partnership with the Magnet Leisure Centre and held at Braywick Park, raised money for the newspaper’s Cracker Appeal.

Chris Warner, team captain of One Hit Wonders and managing director at Shanly Homes North London, said: “We had a great time at the charity challenge on Thursday. We thought our limited training might hold us back but on the day we pulled it out of the bag, beating our Shanly Group team and the Maidenhead Advertiser by a narrow margin.

“We will be back to defend our title at the Christmas Cracker Challenge in December and we would encourage other local businesses to join us. Not only is the evening a lot of fun and a fantastic team-building event but it’s raising money for a very worthy cause, the annual Cracker Appeal.”

Other teams competing included Weight Watchers, SportsAble, the Magnet, Pythagoras and Lane4

Lou Mace, who organises the challenge, said: “A big thank you to all the teams who took part, the companies who donated raffle prizes and SportsAble.

“It was a fantastic evening and it was great to see the teams competing and having fun at the same time, although I’m sure some were feeling a bit battered and bruised the next day! We raised £1,000 which is a great start to this year’s Cracker Appeal.”

Money from the event is used to fund the Advertiser’s annual appeal, which pays for Christmas parties and trips for charities working in and around Maidenhead, as well as other groups and organisations working with children and the elderly.