Tue, 04
23 °C
Wed, 05
26 °C
Thu, 06
26 °C
SECTION INDEX

Inquest into death of Maidenhead woman found in the Thames to take place on Friday

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0

The inquest into the death of a 53-year-old Maidenhead woman whose body was retrieved from the River Thames will take place on Friday.

Cheryl Manning, of Lassell Gardens, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Boulters Lock in January.

An inquest was opened three days later, and adjourned until Friday.

It will take place at Reading Town Hall at 11.15am.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved