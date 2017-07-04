Claires Court pupil cycles 107 miles for Rosie's Rainbow Fund and The Link Foundation

An eight-year-old pupil at Claires Court school has cycled 107 miles to raise money for Rosie's Rainbow Fund and The Link Foundation.

Thomas Scargill, from Woodlands Park, completed the challenge in three days during half term with his mum Charlotte Scargill.

The duo got the train from Maidenhead to Bristol and cycled along the canal and cycled from Bristol to Reading.

Charlotte said: "I am immensely proud of Thomas.

"He remained positive and determined throughout the ride, even on the 2nd day when we cycled over 44 miles. At some points the towpath wasn’t easy to ride along but he kept going and kept cheerful and happy all the way. Overall it was a super trip and a huge challenge for Thomas."

Rosie's Rainbow Fund is a charity set up in memory of Rosie Mayline and supports sick and disabled children in the community and The Link Foundation is a Maidenhead-based children's charity which improves the lives of young people in the area.

Elizabeth Wirth from Rosie's Rainbow Fund said: "Rosie's motto was 'don't just talk about it, do it!'

"Thomas has certainly 'done it' and we are incredibly impressed with his taking on such a tremendous challenge in order to help children in the community. Rosie would be proud."

Visit www.justgiving.com/charlotte-scargill and www.justgiving.com/Thomas-Scargill1 to donate to challenge.