St Edmund Campion school hosts annual fun day

Six months of organising paid off as hundreds of parents and children flocked to St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School’s annual fun day.

Musicians from the Cox Green School Jazz Orchestra got the atmosphere bubbling as they played at the beginning of the event yesterday (Sunday).

This was followed by a performance by Dance Inspired, which is made up of aspiring street dancers from Maidenhead, Windsor and Burnham.

Parents had the chance to test their super strength in a brick lifting challenge while a mini obstacle course was laid on for youngsters.

Charlie Evans, whose children Maddie, nine, Zach, eight, and Tali, five, go to the school was part of the event’s organising committee.

She said: “We’ve got five or six new parents who helped to organise it this year and to see all the people enjoying themselves and everyone spending the day together is just brilliant.”