Circus skills to return for Maidenhead Festival

Family fun is at the top of the agenda at this year’s Maidenhead Festival during the weekend of July 22-23.

Kidwells Park, next to the A4, will be transformed by a vast array of attractions, many of them free to enjoy, as it hosts this year’s packed programme of festival entertainment.

As well as the main stage featuring music for every taste, there will be more than 60 stalls and sideshows, the festival beach and a huge selection of food stands offering tastes from around the world.

Making a welcome return on festival Saturday will be Circus Sensible, bringing their baby big top tent and wowing festival-goers with comedy circus shows offering lots of audience participation.

And outside of the tent, their ‘drop-in’ Circus skills workshops means everyone can try their hand at juggling, plate spinning, beginners stilts, diabolo, Hula Hoop, Chinese ribbons and much more. And all of this is completely free of charge for everyone to enjoy.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this fun and exciting attraction to the festival again this year. Circus skills offer a huge range of benefits to children and adults of all ages and abilities. Almost anyone can achieve so much in such a short time. Learning circus skills also offers great benefits in terms of physical co-ordination and fitness, at the same time as helping develop and improve concentration skills.”

Festival regular Traylen’s Funfairs will also be back with family favourites including the big wheel, helter-skelter, tea-cup rides, and ghost train. They will also be providing the inflatable fun zone which can be found in the park’s tennis courts, featuring giant bouncy castles and slides for children to enjoy.

And don’t forget one of the enduring festival favourites. Making a colourful return will be a spectacular fireworks display once again provided by Shellscape Pyrotechnics Ltd from White Waltham. They will start at 10.30pm on festival Saturday bringing to close the evening headline concert featuring tribute band Take That Live, X Factor star Nate Simpson and Maidenhead’s very own Kevin Cruise.