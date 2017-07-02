Knowl Hill pupils show off literary talents

Aspiring authors and rising writers had the chance to show off their literary talents at a school competition.

Pupils from Knowl Hill CE Primary School, in Bath Road, picked up prizes from the Knowl Hill Village Association for their attempts to pen a short story on the theme of superheroes.

The youngsters were at St Peter’s Church, also in Bath Road, for a presentation on Thursday, June 15, where the winners were announced.

Headteacher Nichole Bourner said: “It was lovely to see how supportive the children were of one another as they read aloud the winning entries in front of parents and pupils.”