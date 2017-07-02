Knowl Hill pupils show off literary talents

Aspiring authors and rising writers had the chance to show off their literary talents at a school competition.
Pupils from Knowl Hill CE Primary School, in Bath Road, picked up prizes from the Knowl Hill Village Association for their attempts to pen a short story on the theme of superheroes.
The youngsters were at St Peter’s Church, also in Bath Road, for a presentation on Thursday, June 15, where the winners were announced.
Headteacher Nichole Bourner said: “It was lovely to see how supportive the children were of one another as they read aloud the winning entries in front of parents and pupils.”
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
Maidenhead will always have a place in my internal-bodily-fluid-pumping organ.