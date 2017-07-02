Furze Platt maths teacher crowdfunds for new board game

A maths teacher has turned his hand to creating board games and is now crowdfunding to make his idea a reality.

Paul Harris, 35, has been a maths teacher for 12 years and has been at Furze Platt Senior School for the past two years.

His love of board games led him to start designing them about two years ago after he attended the UK Games Expo.

“I went there and I was like a child at a candy shop,” said Paul.

In February last year he came up with his game ReFloristation when driving past a florist.

The strategy card game sees players competing to run the best florist, grabbing flowers and completing orders, while keeping an eye on the competition.

He has been signed to Spiral Galaxy Games and is trying to crowdfund £9,000 to get the game on the shelves.

It is online at kickstarter.com/projects/spiralgalaxygames/refloristation