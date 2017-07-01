Sarcoma UK fundraiser held in memory of Tina Cairns

A grandmother who battled cancer three times has been remembered at a fundraiser to highlight the rare form of the disease which killed her.

Tina Cairns died aged 47 in April last year after struggling with sarcoma, a condition which attacks bone and soft tissue.

She had also twice fought breast cancer.

On Saturday, husband Jim and daughters Harriet and Amy were joined by more than 600 others at SportsAble, in Braywick Road, for a full day of events to commemorate her life, including live music, pony rides and children’s games.

They also collected £5,450 for Sarcoma UK.

Jim said: “It’s exceeded expectations – she [Tina] would have been chuffed.”