Church applies to knock down vicarage and build homes

Plans have been submitted to demolish a vicarage and build three new homes in its place.

Permission is being sought to construct a new four-bedroom parsonage at the back of the site in Courthouse Road.

A pair of three-bedroom semi-detached homes would also be built at the front.

The scheme was filed by the board of finance for the Church of England’s Oxford Diocese with the Royal Borough on June 1.

A decision is expected by mid-July. The reference number for the plans is REF:17/01791.