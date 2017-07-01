Groups and individuals encouraged to enter Bright Ideas competition

A chance to be given funding for a ‘bright idea’ will be given to six people or groups in Maidenhead.

The Bright Ideas competition has been running in the town for the past six years.

Previously run by the Royal Borough, this year the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Thames and Friends of Maidenhead are taking it over.

Ted Valentine, who has been a member of the Rotary club since 1998, is encouraging all types of groups in the town to apply.

“We are putting it open to all the people in SL6. We have been talking to schools and corporate companies as well as families and residents,” he said. The judges are looking for ideas that are ‘innovative and original’ and ‘are practical within in the available budget’. The budget is £7,500 which includes £250 for the winners of five awards and a £1,000 prize for an overall winner. The rest of the money will be used to implement the winning schemes.

The categories are community, regeneration, environment, computer science, and health and science.

Chairman of Friends of Maidenhead and Rotarian for 10 years John Carr said: “I think because we’re going through this massive regeneration quite a few ideas about what can be done will be generated.”

Ted added: “Rotary like to be at the heart of the community – we are non-political and we don’t take sides.

“One of the ideas of the Rotary Club is to help people that are less well off than ourselves.”

Entries are now open and must be received by September 8. Entry forms can be picked up from the Friends of Maidenhead shop in the Nicholsons Centre or online at maidenheadthamesrotary.org