Sports and arts grants on offer for rising stars

Rising stars of the arts and sports world can apply for cash to help develop their talents.

Youngsters can now apply for grants to pay for everything from lessons to equipment, materials and rehearsal space.

Bursaries of up to £250 are available for anyone aged under 25, who lives in the Royal Borough and can demonstrate how the money would aid their progress.

The scheme is run by the council and supported by the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, which owns the Advertiser.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “We are immensely proud in the Royal Borough of the great talent we have and the dedication to striving for excellence.

“We have some outstanding athletes, coaches and young performers who would really appreciate and benefit from one of these bursaries.

“If you are or know someone who is eligible for funding please encourage them to apply or make them aware of the funding opportunities we have available.”

Visit www3. rbwm.gov.uk/sportsbursary to find out more.