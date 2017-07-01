Year 11 pupils graduate from Furze Platt Senior School

A graduation ceremony to celebrate the ‘exceptional’ contribution of Furze Platt Senior School’s year 11 students was held on Wednesday, June 21.

On what was one of the hottest days of the year, the ceremony was deemed a great success.

A total of 190 students received certificates to mark the end of their compulsory education while the vast majority will be returning to the Furze Platt Sixth Form in September.

The leaving certificates were presented by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton who joined parents in expressing how impressed he was with the students and the achievements of the school.

Glen Bown, deputy headteacher said: “These young people have worked exceptionally hard studying for their examinations and expectations are high for a bumper crop of GCSEs in August.”