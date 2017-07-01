Claires Court A-level art and photography goes on show

A-level art and photography students from Claires Court Sixth Form showcased their talents with an exhibition of their work on Thursday.

The show featured 12 artists and 36 photography students from the school in College Avenue.

The fine art A-level work featured an assortment of final pieces in varying media from year 13 students, ranging from large acrylic canvases to drawings, paintings and mixed media work – while year 12 students worked on the theme of structures.

Photography students’ work looked at the concept of ‘foundations’ and investigated the idea of animals being the foundation for the circle of life.

Head of art Jan Price said: “The standard of work this year was exceptional, and once again our students have done themselves credit by demonstrating high levels of creative talent and technical skill.

“The private viewing gave each of them the opportunity to display all their work in an exhibition.

“We are delighted to have been able to maintain our reputation for nurturing the artistic and creative talents of our students, many of whom, after leaving us, progress to foundation and BA honours courses in art and design.”