Maidenhead Heritage Centre launches exhibition about the 1950s

A new exhibition will transport you back to the 1950s.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre launched its exhibition about the town during the decade on Wednesday.

The team used back copies of the Advertiser to get a view of Maidenhead at the time and Richard Poad from the centre in Park Street said the adverts sometimes gave more away than the stories.

They showed that there was a chemist that had three branches in the high street and a butcher with two.

“Life was different then, I think people will find it interesting,” Richard said.

“I’ve been asking people what their own memories are, from the Queen’s coronation, to playing in the street and Sunday afternoon walks, which I remember too.”

Richard also wants to talk to someone who was a ‘teddy boy’ in the 50s to add to the exhibition.

The country and the town changed a lot in the decade and Richard added: “The 50s started off gray and dull and ended up with rock and roll, teddy boys and the original mini. The population of Maidenhead grew by 30 per cent in 10 years.”