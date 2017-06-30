A-level and GCSE art and design displayed at Furze Platt Senior School

More than 1,000 original art works and design pieces by about 150 pupils have been displayed to mark the end of the academic year.

Work by youngsters at Furze Platt Senior School, in Furze Platt Road, was shown off to parents and visitors on Tuesday.

As well as conventional drawings, paintings and photographs, there was also a range of sculptures, installations and products such as clocks, speakers and even a flat-pack cat box.

Hannah Dixon, the school’s head of art and design, said she hoped the courses on offer would show pupils there was the potential for them to have careers and futures in creative sectors and industries.

“It’s popular and it’s relevant,” she said. “Obviously we’re in an age of transition [with the curriculum], but the fundamentals haven’t changed, in the sense that what we’ve always done in Britain is understand creativity and that’s what makes us different to other countries I think.

“We’re still known as a centre of creativity and we try to embed in the pupils that it’s still important, and that neatly bleeds into other subjects.”