Prayer tent set up for pupils at Burchetts Green Infant School

Summer solace has been on offer for parents, pupils and teachers in Burchetts Green.

On Monday, Burchetts Green Church of England Infant School, in Burchetts Green Road, set up a prayer tent where all ages are welcome to enjoy quiet time and reflection.

The feature has been set up as part of the school’s prayer week, which finishes tomorrow (Friday), and for half an hour at the beginning and end of the school day is also open to the public.

There is also a pool of water the youngsters can drop a stone into to symbolically let go of their worries.

Reception teacher Cat Dale said: “I think it [the prayer tent] really helps them [the pupils] develop their sense of what is going on in the world and their thinking skills.

“They have a quiet space to explore their thoughts and think through issues.”