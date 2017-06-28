Police still searching for missing Maidenhead pensioner Michael Asher

Police are still trying to find a pensioner from Maidenhead who went missing in March.

Michael Asher, was seen boarding a train in Maidenhead after buying a ticket to Poole at about lunchtime on Friday, March 31.

It was later established the 82-year-old, who is described as white, six feet tall, of slim build and bald, was travelling around Dorset on buses since that date, in particular in Bournemouth, Poole and Swanage.

This prompted the investigation to be handed over to Dorset Police, but yesterday Thames Valley Police confirmed it had once again taken over the search but had still not located Mr Asher.

Contact police on 101 with any information.