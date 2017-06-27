Decision on Hindu community centre application to be made next week

A hotly-debated application from the Hindu Society of Maidenhead to build a community centre in land off the Lower Cookham Road car park will go before councillors next week.

The Royal Borough’s Maidenhead Development Management Panel will discuss the plans to build at the Boulters Lock car park on Wednesday, July 5.

Council officers recommend the application for approval, subject to additional ecological surveys, along with 19 conditions.

These include the restriction of use of the building to 8.30am-11pm Monday – Saturday and 10am-9pm on Sundays, bank holidays and other public holidays.

A flood risk management plan that includes a programme of maintenance for undercroft voids must be submitted, details of ventilation and filtration equipment in the cooking area must be provided before development takes place, and construction must begin within three years if permission is granted.

The application has been opposed by some of the nearby residents, who formed the Boulters Riverside Community Interest Company to try and buy the lease for the land.

The Royal Borough granted the Hindu Society a 125-year lease for £73,000 in February.