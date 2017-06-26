Firefighters hold charity car washes for Grenfell Tower appeal

‘Lovely people with dirty cars’ have helped firefighters raise thousands of pounds to help families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service held charity car washes at nine of its stations over the weekend and collected about £25,000 for the Grenfell Tower Emergency Fund, which is being managed by the London Community Foundation Charity.

Maidenhead Fire Station, in Blackamoor Lane, took £1,600 at its event yesterday (Sunday, pictured above), while Slough Fire Station, in Bath Road, raised £1,240.

And Langley Fire Station, in Drake Avenue, collected £5,400 on Saturday, with the help of fellow firefighters from Gerards Cross.

Firefighter Kevin Wood, of Maidenhead Fire Station, said: “It’s an appeal that is close to all of our hearts at the moment and we thought it would give people a chance to focus on that.

“It’s the traditional way we raise money, although normally we do it for our own charity [the Firefighters’ Charity].

“And even though it was very spontaneous and we didn’t really publicise it very much we still made the amount we usually do – people were very generous.”

Visit www.londoncf.org.uk do find out more and donate.