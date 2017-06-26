In pictures: Furze Platt Schools Summer Fair

Cash for everything from books to bird boxes was collected at the annual Furze Platt Schools Summer Fair.

More than 600 pupils, parents and teachers were at the event at Furze Platt Junior School, in Oaken Grove, on Saturday.

Organised by the Furze Platt Schools Association (FPSA), which also includes Furze Platt Infants School, also in Oaken Grove, highlights included a talent show, choir performances and a range of games and other stalls.

Milena Balfe, FPSA chairman, said: “The key thing is that this is a big community thing for the children and parents to all get together.

“In the climate of funding cuts for schools this, along with our Christmas Fair, is probably our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Previous events have provided money for a bird box with attached webcam, as well as fitness equipment, and this year’s raised more than £7,000.

As well as supporting initiatives which might otherwise struggle for funding, the event is also an opportunity for the two schools to interact.

Mrs Balfe added: “Unless you’ve got children at both schools the two don’t really meet.

"The infants don’t go to the juniors until they’re ready to go there, but it’s still important to have that link between them and that community there.”