Coroner opens inquest into death of woman in Pinkneys Green house fire

An inquest has been opened into the death of a woman in a house fire in Maidenhead.

Shelia Mary Hemley, was found dead at her home in Headington Road after a blaze broke out on Thursday, May 11.

At the time, police said they did not think it was suspicious.

The Berkshire Coroner opened and adjourned proceedings on Wednesday, June 21.

A hearing date is yet to be confirmed.